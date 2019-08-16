The Joplin Police Department on Friday released the names of the two officers involved in a confrontation Tuesday night that ended in the fatal shooting of a combative but unarmed man.
The officer who shot and killed David T. Ingle, 31, of Joplin, was Grant Meador, a five-year veteran of the Joplin police force. The female officer in his company was Laken Rawlins, who has been on the force for two years.
Meador and Rawlins were responding about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man yelling and possibly high on drugs in the 900 block of West Kensington Road. Police say Ingle was running down the street and fell to the ground screaming as the first officer arrived on the scene.
The second officer arrived and the two attempted to detain Ingle because of his erratic behavior. He resisted arrest and both officers deployed their stun guns to try to subdue him.
Police say Rawlins sustained an injury to her hand in the process and became unable to assist Meador any further in the struggle with Ingle.
According to police, Ingle continued to resist arrest and charged Meador as Meador was attempting to put some distance between himself and Ingle. Police say that is when Meador discharged his service weapon at Ingle.
Police have not said how many shots were fired or how many rounds struck Ingle, but neighbors have said they heard five gunshots. Ingle was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin, where he was pronounced dead.
Police have acknowledged that Ingle was not found to be in possession of any weapons.
Information has not been released as to how many times Ingle was struck with stun gun probes or why the officers' deployment of their stun guns failed to subdue him.
Capt. Nick Jimenez, the spokesman for the department, refers to all such questions as matters remaining under investigation by both the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the internal affairs bureau of the local department.
Both officers were wearing body cams at the time of the confrontation and shooting. The videos from those cameras have not been made available to the public while the investigations are continuing.
Meador and Rawlins remain on administrative leave while those investigations are pending. That is standard procedure in such cases.
Michael Deguerre, a close friend of Ingle, told the Globe that Ingle was schizophrenic and suffered episodes of paranoia and delusions that have brought him into contact with police on prior occasions. But Jimenez told the Globe on Wednesday that he was not aware of any claim that the deceased man suffered from mental illness.
The Globe made a formal records request on Thursday for all police incident reports involving Ingle over the past five years. The city attorney responded to the request Friday by providing Ingle's municipal court history dating back as far as 2006, but not any incident reports.
The log provided shows a number of contacts with police over the past 13 years for misdemeanor-type offenses, such as underage purchase of alcohol, trespassing, driving while intoxicated and excessive noise. He was charged with assaulting an officer twice in 2009 and resisting arrest in 2008, 2009, 2014 and 2017.
Deguerre believes many of the brushes Ingle has had with police have taken place when he has been suffering delusions related to the illness.
