The Oklahoma Department of Education on Monday announced the closure of all K-12 public schools statewide until at least April 6 as the number of COVID-19 cases climbs and the risk of community spread grows.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said the closures will begin Tuesday in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. State education officials said they would continue to monitor the situation to determine if it’s necessary to extend the closures.
“Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of Oklahomans,” Hofmeister said in a statement. “It is critical that we do everything in our power to protect the health of our kids, their families, educators and all vulnerable populations. That need outweighs everything else.”
The state Department of Health announced Monday that the state has 10 confirmed cases. Health officials also confirmed community spread is occurring in Oklahoma. That happens when individuals who have no travel history or contact with someone with the disease become infected.
Officials said the education department is issuing guidance on state assessments, school accountability and student attendance. The department already received federal approval allowing low-income children to continue to receive free meal service during the shutdown.
It’s important that school leaders use the next few days to inform their communities of the closings, food service provisions and other operational needs, said Shawn Hime, executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.
Teachers and school administrators will continue to be paid during closure, he said. Students are not expected to have to make up the missed days by adding days onto the school calendar.
Local reaction
School officials in Northeast Oklahoma were scrambling Monday to put measures into place to care for their students during the closure.
By the end of the week, the superintendents of both Miami and Grove hope to have plans in place not only for academic resources, but also for students' food needs. That could mean Miami school bus drivers will run a route once a day to deliver families a lunch and breakfast at designated locations, while Grove educators could use a combination of "grab and go" locations and bus deliveries.
Academics-based decisions for both districts will vary according to students' age. Older students will most likely use resources such as Google Classroom or Edgenuity for online learning, while younger pupils will use paper packets sent home by email or via pickup locations.
“Towards the end of next week, we should have solid answers and an even better plan,” Miami Superintendent Jeremy Hogan said. “It’s just a lot to take in. We have a lot of great school leaders who share resources. Everybody will put kids first to make sure their basic needs are met. We’ll worry about the the education piece second.”
Jennifer Cunningham, a teacher at Bluejacket High School and the mother of two girls attending Grove, believes the decision to close schools is good because she doesn’t want her children to become carriers of the coronavirus.
“I have elderly parents,” she said. “I don’t want to risk infecting my parents. I don’t want the responsibility of that.”
Jill McAbee, a mother of three in the Grove School District, is trying to stay optimistic. While she’s glad the closure could help protect students, she’s disappointed it comes at the expense of her son’s senior year.
“I’m going to tell him your senior year is supposed to be memorable,” she said. “Either way now, it’s going to be memorable.”
Missouri, Kansas schools
School districts in Missouri and Kansas individually are announcing closures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Joplin and Webb City are out for spring break and tentatively will return March 23. Carl Junction also is on spring break; Superintendent Phil Cook said in a statement that he's unsure what next week will hold, and that the district will follow the latest health guidelines.
Schools in the Springfield-Cape Girardeau diocese, which includes Joplin-area Catholic schools, will be closed Wednesday through April 3.
East Newton has canceled classes and extracurricular activities through April 3. There will be no athletic practices, games or activities this week. Academic and food service options will continue to be offered to students during the break.
Miller has canceled all school and school-related activities through April 3. Superintendent Dustin Storm said in a statement that enrichment activities and curbside pickup for meals will be available while students are out of school.
Pittsburg, Kansas, has canceled all classes for the remainder of the week, and the district will be on spring break next week. All school districts in Cherokee County, Kansas, have announced that they will be open after spring break unless there is a known, active confirmed case in one of the schools.
Globe staff writers Kaylea M. Hutson-Miller and Kimberly Barker and CNHI staff writer Janelle Stecklein contributed to this report.
