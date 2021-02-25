One of Joplin's most historic buildings, the Olivia Apartments at 320 S. Moffet Ave., has a new owner.
The Downtown Joplin Alliance said in a statement Thursday it helped transfer the building from North Main Redevelopment, which has owned the building since 2017, to Blue Haven Homes, a subsidiary of Bykota REI.
The Joplin City Council earlier this month approved spending $250,000 for a new roof and to help stabilize the building, which sustained damage from a Dec. 7 fire. The Olivia, built in 1906, has stood vacant since the mid-2000s.
Lori Haun, director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, said that she’s excited that the building will remain a fixture of Joplin’s skyline and that its future development should continue to revitalize downtown.
“The night we saw the flames rising from the roof, we were afraid it was doomed and that there was no hope,” she said. “It’s really exciting to have this fresh opportunity and (to know) that it’s really going to happen.”
The Olivia’s new owners, Sawyer and Sullivan Smith, are real estate developers who operate Blue Haven Homes, a subsidiary of a real estate holding company owned by their father, Christopher Smith. Blue Haven renovates older homes that are then used as rentals, and it agreed to put up $250,000, or about half of the money needed for the damaged roof. Engineers who inspected the Olivia after the fire deemed the rest of it structurally sound, “but that won’t last much longer in the condition it’s in without that roof,” Sawyer Smith told the council recently. The council then agreed to match the brothers' investment dollar for dollar up to the $250,000.
The transfer included just a “very low-entry,” undisclosed administration fee, Haun said.
“For us, it wasn’t about making money on it but finding the right (owners)” who would take care of the building, she said. “It doesn’t make much financial sense” to tear the building down. “Then you have nothing but an empty lot to show for it. Whatever we can do to revitalize downtown and make the (Olivia) contribute to the community again, it just makes sense to do that.”
According to Haun, the transfer of the property includes restrictive covenants that require building rehabilitation to federal standards for historical sites, as well as ongoing maintenance of the property.
Sawyer Smith said earlier this month that they have a renovation plan for the Olivia that will cost $6.5 million and will produce 38 market-rate apartments and possibly a restaurant on the top floor.
“I think it’s exciting,” Haun said. “It’s a bigger project than what they’ve done but they have the support of their dad, who has done a lot of larger commercial investments. It’s a really nice combination of experience and knowledge.” Additionally, the two brothers live in Joplin — “they are local … and are already invested in (Joplin).”
Last year, Blue Haven Homes purchased the former downtown Joplin Family Y building for $450,000; the company plans a $5 million conversion of the building into apartments. Between the Olivia and the Family Y buildings, “they’re really making a marked improvement to downtown,” Haun said.
This is especially important because people who live downtown “spend 40% more than people who don’t live there,” she said.
Neither Sawyer or Sullivan Smith could be reached for comment Thursday.
