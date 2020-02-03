Joplin police are asking for information about a burglary early Monday morning that left one person dead and another person injured with a gunshot wound.
Police were called to the 1300 block of South Roosevelt Avenue on Monday in reference to a burglary, according to a news release from Capt. Nick Jimenez. Two people were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, he said.
Jimenez said later on Monday afternoon that Gregory A. Coble, 36, of Joplin, died at a local hospital after being taken from that address. He was not a resident of the address, but was an acquaintance of a resident there, Jimenez said. An autopsy will be scheduled.
Further details are not yet available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
