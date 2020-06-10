Ozark Center will launch a new program called Recovery Up thanks to a $4 million federal grant from the Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration, Freeman Health System announced Wednesday. Ozark Center is the behavioral health branch of Freeman.
“This funding will support an assisted outpatient treatment program that works with the courts to allow individuals involved with the criminal justice system to obtain treatment while continuing to live in the community and their homes,” said Vicky Mieseler, chief administrative officer of Ozark Center, in a statement.
Each year, Recovery Up will serve 25 adults who have mental illness or co-occurring disorders and are at a high risk for recidivism in the criminal justice system, Mieseler said. Participants will be screened and assessed for trauma and psychiatric medication management, while efforts also will be focused on housing, employment and education.
Those services — case management, site providers, group meetings or individual therapy, for example — will all be offered in one location, the building that houses Aspire, the assertive community treatment and co-occurring substance abuse treatment center at 530 E. 34th St., Freeman Medical Plaza II.
The four-year grant will essentially double Ozark Center's existing treatment capacity.
"We'll be able to serve more individuals in our community, especially in Jasper County, who are involved with the criminal justice system and who have been court-ordered to do outpatient treatment," said Keren Lowenstein, with Ozark Center, in an interview with the Globe. "This program will help individuals stay engaged with intensive, wraparound support."
Lowenstein said the program is anticipated to help decrease hospitalizations and returns to the criminal justice system. It also is expected to improve the quality of life of clients and improve the overall health of the community, she said.
"People (in the criminal justice system) might be ready for treatment, but when they get engaged (in services), something happens and it's easy to fall out of services," she said. "This program would help with that engagement."
Recovery Up will be a partnership among Ozark Center, the Jasper County courts system and the University of Missouri-St. Louis' Missouri Institute of Mental Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.