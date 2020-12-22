Update, 12:30 p.m.: The driver of the vehicle has been identified by Joplin police as Alvaro Rivas, 28, of Carthage. His next of kin has been notified, police said, and the crash remains under investigation.
The Joplin Police Department is investigating an early-morning crash that left one man dead.
Police were called at approximately 7:16 a.m. to Murphy Boulevard, just north of the Broadway Street viaduct. There they found a vehicle upside down in the creek along the west side of the road, Capt. Will Davis said in a news release.
One adult male occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, police said. His name was being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.
An initial investigation suggests that the vehicle hit multiple light poles before overturning and going into the creek, according to the release.
The police department's Major Crash Team is continuing the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
