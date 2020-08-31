VINITA, Okla. — Ronald Dean Busick has received the harsher of two sentencing options he was facing for his role in the disappearance and presumed slayings more than 20 years ago of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, both 16.
Busick was sentenced today in Craig County District Court to 15 years, with 10 of the years to be served in prison and the other five years suspended. He had pleaded guilty in July to being an accessory to first-degree murder in the December 1999 slayings of Danny and Kathy Freeman in Welch and the disappearance of their daughter, Ashley, and her friend Lauria.
He will be given credit for already having served more than two years since his arrest in April 2018.
A plea deal he had worked out with prosecutors would have reduced the length of time he would serve behind bars if the girls' remains were recovered before his sentencing today. A search earlier this month of a property in Picher — the site of an old root cellar where Busick believed the girls' remains could be found — was unsuccessful.
Busick's attorney, Gretchen Mosley, said he has been trying to provide investigators with all the information he had about the crimes. She said he has always maintained he wasn't with the primary suspects, David Pennington and Warren "Phil" Welch, when they allegedly committed the crimes. Welch and Pennington died without ever having been charged.
"He just has some ideas where they (the girls' remains) might be, and that is why the search has not been as productive as hoped," she said. "David and Phil did not tell Ronnie what they did with the girls, if they killed them."
Mosley said she has no plans to appeal Busick's sentence.
Isaac Shields, the lead prosecutor, said today was the hard deadline for Busick to provide information in exchange for a reduced sentence. It's possible Busick could continue to provide information to investigators from prison, but that wouldn't obligate them to reduce his sentence at that point, he said.
"It did appear he was sincere in his efforts to assist in (the search)," Shields said.
Investigator Gary Stansill said Busick remains convinced that the girls' remains may be in an old root cellar, which he offered as information after recalling that he overheard Pennington say that he had filled in a root cellar around the time of the crime. Investigators are asking the public for information about old root cellars in the Picher area.
"Today was our last day in court, so just don't forget about us," said Tammy Ferrari, with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, in a plea for information about the girls' disappearance.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.