PICHER, Okla. – Investigators say they have come up short in today’s search for the remains of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, who were 16 when they disappeared in December 1999.
During a media briefing around 12:45 p.m. at the site of today’s search, officials expressed disappointment that they came up empty-handed. They had been searching a location in Picher that was the site of an old cellar that the suspect in the case, Ronald Dean Busick, had pointed them to.
Busick pleaded guilty last month to being an accessory in the girls’ disappearance and the murder of Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, more than 20 years ago. As part of his plea deal, his prison sentence would be reduced if he provides investigators with information that leads to the recovery of the girls’ remains. He is set to be formally sentenced on Aug. 31.
Officials said they had identified the root cellar based on things Busick said he overheard from David Pennington, another suspect in the case who is now dead. Busick allegedly told officials that he overheard Pennington say he filled in a root cellar around the time of the girls’ disappearance.
Investigators said they will meet with their search teams to plan for additional efforts to locate the girls’ remains.
“We’re still going to be doing our search efforts,” said Tammy Ferrari, a special agent with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. “We still want to recover these girls. So even though there may not be a bunch of media after the 31st after his sentencing date, please do not let the calls end. Just don’t forget about the girls.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
