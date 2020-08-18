PICHER, Okla. — Despite feeling confident earlier in the day, investigators came up empty-handed Tuesday afternoon during their search at an old root cellar for the remains of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible.
The search was conducted at 617 S. Ethel St. in Picher in an effort to find an old root cellar that Ronald Dean Busick, the sole surviving suspect, had pointed investigators to. It was the first lead given to investigators by Busick since his court appearance last month, where he pleaded guilty to being an accessory in the girls’ disappearance and the murder of Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, more than 20 years ago. The girls were 16 when they disappeared in December 1999 and are presumed dead.
Investigators were hopeful that information from Busick would prove fruitful, noting that he had incentive to help them find the girls. His plea deal results in a 15-year sentence, with 10 of the years to be served in prison and the other five years suspended — unless the girls' remains are discovered before he is formally sentenced on Aug. 31, at which the length of time he would be required to serve behind bars drops to five years.
With nothing resulting from Tuesday’s search, Craig County District Attorney Matt Ballard said the reduced-sentence option from the plea deal is still on the table for Busick, but he acknowledged that the suspect is running out of time to offer useful information to investigators.
“The way we structured the plea agreement was that he has until Aug. 31 to provide information that leads us to the recovery of the girls, so the clock’s ticking for Mr. Busick,” Ballard said during a media briefing at the site. “I’m glad that we see that he’s actually providing information. Whenever we began this process, he wasn’t cooperative at all.”
Ballard said investigators remain hopeful that Busick will provide additional information before he’s sentenced in less than two weeks.
“We would encourage him to continue providing information,” he said. “I’m glad that he’s at least stepped forward to provide what he has, but it hasn’t paid off yet. And that’s what we want. We want to find these girls. That’s our motivation, and we want that information. In the extent that he’s able to do that, I would hope that he would. ...Whether or not he’s able to recall something this long ago? He’s lived a hard life, and I don’t know his ability to do that, but I think we’ve certainly motivated him.”
Isaac Shields, Craig County assistant district attorney and lead prosecutor in the case, said even though nothing resulted from Tuesday's search, there was at least one positive result.
“A lot of us, myself included, have always said, ‘What if? What if we could get him to talk?’" Shields said. "And now that’s at least a question that has been answered."
Picher search site
The search was headed by Angela Berg from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office, along with lead detectives Tammy Ferrari, a special agent with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and Gary Stansill, an investigator with the Craig County District Attorney's Office.
The two investigators have been working on the case for the past eight to nine years, according to Stansill, and were left disappointed by the unsuccessful search.
“I think we’ve exhausted our search efforts and came up empty-handed” at the cellar site, Stansill said Tuesday afternoon. “From here, we’re going to have a quick meeting with the search team members who are here to talk about where we go from here.”
During the search, two separate holes were dug with an excavator in attempt to find the root cellar. Stansill said they looked at other possible underground structures in an effort to leave no stone unturned.
“There was mention of other structures close by that might have been below ground, so while we’re here and have the equipment, why not” dig to check, Stansill said. “We looked at the one (location) that we thought was a root cellar and have been told was a root cellar, and there was just nothing in there. I don’t know what it was. Yes, I am (disappointed), but we’re not going to give up.”
Stansill said they were able to pinpoint the location of the root cellar based on former landmarks at the site, including an old school bus, that Busick had identified. Busick also was taken to the site previously for confirmation; he told officials he had visited in the past to pick up narcotics from Phil Welch, another suspect in the case who is now dead.
“After numerous conversations with Mr. Busick, we showed him some aerial photographs, (and) he mentioned that he thinks we should look in a root cellar,” Stansill said. “And trying to find out which root cellar he was referring to took a lot of work.”
Officials said they focused on the root cellar based on conversations Busick said he overheard from David Pennington, a third suspect in the case who also is dead. Busick allegedly told officials that he overheard Pennington say he filled in a root cellar around the time of the girls’ disappearance.
“He (Busick) felt more than 50% confident that they would be here, based on what he learned from the deceased suspect David Pennington,” Stansill said. “That’s basically the reason why we’re out here today. We want to, at the very minimum, eliminate this as a possible location.”
'You just go on'
Investigators said they will plan additional efforts to locate the missing girls.
“We’re still going to be doing our search efforts,” Ferrari said. “We still want to recover these girls. So even though there may not be a bunch of media after the 31st after his (Busick's) sentencing date, please do not let the calls end. Just don’t forget about the girls.”
Many of the girls’ family members were at the search site on Tuesday. Lorene Bible, the mother of Lauria Bible, said she continues to remain hopeful that the girls will someday be found, but she's learned over the past 20 years not to get her hopes up.
“To me, because of 20 years of up and down, up and down, you don’t get your hopes up that you’re going to put all of your faith in ‘today’s the day’ because as it turned out, it’s not,” she said.
Lisa Bible Brodrick, Lorene Bible's niece, said it’s always disappointing when a search is unsuccessful, but her family has endured it many times before.
“It’s just another day, and we just keep going,” she said. “We sit here, and we wait and watch the dirt come in and they’re done, and there’s nothing there. You just go on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.