PICHER, Okla. — Authorities in Oklahoma are planning a search Tuesday in Picher for the remains of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, using both ground-penetrating radar and a dive team, according to sources close to the investigation.
A property where deceased suspect Warren "Phil" Welch once lived, and where the two missing 16-year-old girls are believed to have been held captive prior to being slain almost 20 years ago, will be searched with ground-penetrating radar and possibly dug up.
A dive team from the Tulsa Police Department also will be searching at least two ponds in Picher.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the district attorney's office serving Craig County put out a statement Monday confirming that a search is expected to begin in Picher on Tuesday.
Authorities have not indicated that any new information is contributing to the selection of sites to be searched. The statement suggests that the searches planned could take more than a day or two to complete and adds that there is "no greater, or lesser expectation" that these efforts will result in recovery of the girls' remains than past searches in the case.
The Freeman and Bible girls vanished following the December 1999 shotgun slayings of Ashley's parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, and the torching of their home near Welch, Oklahoma.
The mental competency of Ronald D. Busick, 67, the lone surviving suspect in the crime, remains at issue in the prosecution of him on murder and kidnapping charges. Welch, who was 54 at the time of the girls' disappearance and presumed murders, died in 2007, and a third suspect, David A. Pennington, who was 41, died in 2015. Neither of them were ever charged.
A recent court filing stated that Busick was offered immunity in exchange for information about the location of the girls' remains but has "failed to produce a coherent, cohesive and credible account" of his or the deceased suspects' involvement in the case. A psychologist who interviewed and tested him indicated in a letter to the court that Busick also was offered the possibility of reward money to no avail.
