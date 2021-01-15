SARCOXIE, Mo. — Jasper County sheriff's investigators were striving Friday to identify a person of interest in the homicide of a woman discovered Wednesday night at a residence in Sarcoxie.
The sheriff's office said in a news release Friday that an unidentified male believed to have stolen the victim's 2015 Subaru Legacy may have been on the parking lot of the Kum & Go convenience store at 2577 High St. in Sarcoxie on Wednesday afternoon.
Becci D. Sanders, 46, was killed a couple of blocks away from the store in her home at 2755 High St. Her husband found her body and called for emergency medical help shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The sheriff's office says the victim's missing car is gray and bears Missouri license plate VB1Y0E.
Deputies set up a checkpoint near the convenience store on Friday and were contacting people passing by to see if any had witnessed a man in the area on Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators have not released any information about how Sanders was killed. The sheriff's office said Thursday that an autopsy was being scheduled for Friday. Capt. Derek Walrod of the sheriff's office declined Friday afternoon to discuss if an autopsy had been performed.
Anyone with information about the crime is being asked to call the sheriff's office at 417-358-8177 or 417-624-1601.
