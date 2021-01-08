MIAMI, Okla. — Police have identified a suspect shot to death in an apparent home burglary attempt early today in Miami as 30-year-old Roger Nelums, of Miami.
Officers were called at 12:16 a.m. to a residence in the 900 block of B St. N.W. regarding a home burglary in progress in which the caller stated he had shot an intruder in his home.
Police say the occupant of the address told officers that he was sitting in his living room when he someone banging on his back door and then heard a noise in a side room of the house and someone climbing through the window of a back bedroom. The occupant told police that he feared for his life and grabbed a shotgun.
The occupant told police that he then shot a male intruder who emerged from the spare bedroom and approached him in the living room.
Nelums was taken to Integris Miami Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:54 a.m. The shooting remains under investigation with no charges being sought at this time, according to the Miami Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.