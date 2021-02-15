Liberty on Monday said it curtailed electrical demand from large industrial and commercial customers and started implementing power shutoffs for these customers to redirect energy to residential customers and critical sites.
In also initiated what it called "a controlled interruption of service" affecting 3,600 customers, and said Monday afternoon it has begun restoration of services. No details have been provided about the length of the interruption or the areas affected.
Liberty also extended its peak advisory to include energy conservation for all hours through Tuesday.
"We ask our customers to please continue to conserve energy to help minimize service interruptions," Liberty said in a statement.
The Joplin-based utility also said: "Maintaining safe and reliable service is our top priority. Through these controlled and limited interruptions, we are working to combat the extreme weather conditions, record-breaking peak demand and fuel shortages while minimizing impact to customers. We urge our customers to continue to conserve energy to help our communities and minimize the impact of this emergency situation."
Liberty and other member utilities of the Southwest Power Pool were directed Monday morning to "implement controlled interruptions of service to prevent further, more widespread and uncontrolled outages."
The emergency order is a result of electricity demand exceeding available generation, and the Southwest Power Pool has exhausted reserves, citing the extreme cold weather. The directive applies to all members of the Southwest Power Pool.
The alert has been issued because of persistent and extreme cold weather and is regionwide, according to the SPP, a regional transmission organization based in Little Rock, Arkansas, that covers parts of 17 states.
"In our history as a grid operator, this is an unprecedented event and marks the first time SPP has ever had to call for controlled interruptions of service," Larry Nickell, SPP’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. "It's a last resort that we understand puts a burden on our member utilities and the customers they serve, but it's a step we are consciously taking to prevent circumstances from getting worse, which could result in uncontrolled outages of even greater magnitude."
To help conserve energy, according to Liberty, residents should:
• Turn down thermostat setting to 65 or as low as comfortable. Customers who are elderly or have medical conditions complicated by the cold should not lower their thermostat.
• Limit the use of plug-in electric space heaters.
• Avoid using high-energy appliances like washers, dryers and dishwashers.
• Turn down the temperature setting of their water heater.
• Turn off and unplug computers, monitors, chargers, printers and televisions during periods of non-use.
• Turn off nonessential lights.
• Postpone all nonessential energy use.
