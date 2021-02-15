Liberty on Monday had to curtail electrical demand from large industrial and commercial users and initiated what it called "a controlled interruption of service" affecting 3,600 customers, but the utility said Monday afternoon it had begun restoration of services.
Just after 10 a.m., the grid operator for the Southwest Power Pool declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3, and member utilities, including Joplin-based Liberty, were directed to "implement controlled interruptions of service to prevent further, more widespread and uncontrolled outages."
In a statement Monday night, Liberty said: "We are working with several of these customers to reduce energy consumption, and if required by the SPP, interrupt power. This situation is rapidly changing, and we expect it to continue throughout the next 24 to 36 hours."
The 3,600 customers did include some residential customers.
"All customers who were part of this SPP-required controlled service interruption were restored within approximately 50 minutes," Liberty said.
Later in the day, the Southwest Power Pool downgraded its Energy Emergency Alert to Level 2, requiring SPP member utilities to issue public conservation appeals.
In its statement Monday night, Liberty said: "The Southwest Power Pool has not informed us of any additional required service interruptions at this time, but this can change rapidly based upon natural gas supply, generator availability, and transmission capability across the entire Midwest. We will continue to work with the SPP over the next 24 to 36 hours until this storm system passes.
"Should additional service interruptions be required, we will interrupt service in blocks throughout our electric system. We will work to keep the duration of these interruptions down to approximately one hour per block. While this situation has the potential to impact some of our electric customers over the next two days, we will do all we can to minimize the impact. Because of the rapidly changing nature of this emergency, we will not be able to alert customers individually regarding required service interruptions. We are asking our customers to prepare in advance. We are also asking our customers to safely conserve energy through midnight Tuesday."
The size of future interruptions would depend on the amount of megawatts that the Southwest Power Pool determines are needed.
The emergency order was a result of electricity demand exceeding available generation, and the Southwest Power Pool said it had exhausted reserves, citing the extremely cold weather. The Level 3 directive applied to all members of the Southwest Power Pool, a regional transmission organization based in Little Rock, Arkansas, that covers parts of 14 states.
"In our history as a grid operator, this is an unprecedented event and marks the first time SPP has ever had to call for controlled interruptions of service," Larry Nickell, SPP’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement announcing the Level 3 directive. "It's a last resort that we understand puts a burden on our member utilities and the customers they serve, but it's a step we are consciously taking to prevent circumstances from getting worse, which could result in uncontrolled outages of even greater magnitude."
To help conserve energy, according to Liberty, residents should:
• Turn down thermostat setting to 65 or as low as comfortable. Customers who are elderly or have medical conditions complicated by the cold should not lower their thermostat.
• Limit the use of plug-in electric space heaters.
• Avoid using high-energy appliances like washers, dryers and dishwashers.
• Turn down the temperature setting of the water heater.
• Turn off and unplug computers, monitors, chargers, printers and televisions when not in use.
• Turn off nonessential lights.
• Postpone all nonessential energy use.
