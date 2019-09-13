CARTHAGE, Mo. — A student on the south campus of the Carthage High School Tech Center was flown by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital after sustaining injuries in an explosion at the school Friday morning.
The student was reported to be in stable condition and was undergoing surgery as of about 4 p.m. Friday, according to Chad Dininger, community relations officer with the Carthage Police Department. Further information about the student's identity and extent of injuries was not released Friday.
Law enforcement responded to a 911 call at about 10:20 a.m. in reference to an explosion at the high school’s tech center. Mercy Hospital emergency medical services and the Carthage fire and police departments responded to the scene within minutes of the explosion, officials said.
Dininger said the explosion was an isolated incident and was not caused by any type of outside threat.
“There was no criminal intent involved here,” he said. “It was purely an industrial accident. Luckily for us, we had lots of witnesses and staff involved. The moment that our school resource officer arrived, we knew immediately that it was an isolated incident and there was no other active threat to the school.”
In a statement on the school district's Facebook page, Principal Matt Huntley said the explosion was accidental.
“CHS and CTC want to acknowledge that there was an accident," he said in the statement. "We thank emergency responders and school staff for their quick actions, and we wish to respect the privacy of the student and his family as they are being cared for. We, of course, appreciate all prayers and well-wishes.”
Dininger said the incident didn’t appear to cause any damage to the inside of the building; no other injuries were reported. The building was not evacuated, and there was no threat to the rest of the school, students or staff, according to Dininger.
The incident is currently under investigation but will be concluded soon, police said.
