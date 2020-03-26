Police released surveillance photos Thursday related to a March 16 shooting that has left a Joplin man in serious condition at a local hospital.
Walter W. Salwasser, 46, was shot multiple times shortly before 5 p.m. on March 16 at the 100 block of North Oak Avenue. No arrests have been made in the investigation of the shooting.
"We have obtained surveillance photos of a male walking away from the shooting immediately after it occurred," police Capt. Nick Jimenez said in a news release accompanying the photos. "We are asking for assistance in identifying the pictured male."
Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact Sgt. Austin Wolf at 417-623-3131, extension 881.
Police have declined to comment on whether Salwasser saw who shot him or if he has been able to identify the shooter.
