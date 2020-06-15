COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Columbus man is in custody on capital murder charges related to the shooting deaths of two victims whose bodies were discovered Sunday morning in northwest Cherokee County.
Sheriff David Groves said Mark G. Hopkins II was arrested at about 3 a.m. Monday in Oklahoma in connection with the slayings of Blaze Swank, 27, of rural Scammon, and Kylan Shields, 20, of Pittsburg.
Cherokee County deputies were called at 8:30 a.m. Sunday to a property near Northwest 19th Road and Cardinal Lane, where the bodies were discovered. Investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department and Kansas Bureau of Investigation spent Sunday processing the crime scene and interviewing family and friends of the victims.
Groves said dozens of interviews were conducted and several search warrants served throughout the day, eventually leading to an arrest warrant being issued for Hopkins late Sunday night.
"Around 3 this morning, Hopkins was located near Fairland, Oklahoma," Groves said. "Despite his attempt to flee on foot, he was apprehended and is now being held in the Ottawa County (Oklahoma) Jail pending extradition back to Kansas."
