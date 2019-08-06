A 31-year-old suspect fled the scene of a shooting late Monday night in Joplin but was chased down and captured in Kansas a short time later.
Joplin police responded at 11:19 p.m. to 1214 S. Connor Ave. in response to a male caller reporting that another man was pointing a gun at him.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez, in a news release Tuesday, said the caller told dispatchers the suspect was in an SUV-type vehicle with an Arkansas license plate. A moment before the line went dead, the caller reported to the dispatcher that he had just been shot. Officers arrived at the address and found Mark Kiefer, 38, with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Kiefer was taken to a Joplin hospital before being transported to a hospital in Springfield for additional treatment. Jimenez said the Springfield hospital was reporting him as stable on Tuesday.
A short time after the shooting, police spotted the suspect's Jeep at 4013 S. Highway 43, and a pursuit ensued when an officer tried to pull the vehicle over. During the pursuit, the suspect purportedly threw two guns from his vehicle, which were later recovered by police.
Jimenez said the suspect, Paul D. Phillips Jr., of Joplin, eventually was stopped and taken into custody in Galena, Kansas, with the assistance of Galena police and Cherokee County sheriff's deputies.
The Jasper County prosecutor's office filed charges late Tuesday afternoon on Phillips for first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. Police indicated that they also were seeking charges against Phillips through the Newton County prosecutor's office. But no charge had been filed there by the time court offices closed Tuesday afternoon.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that Phillips fired one round at Kiefer, striking him in the arm. Phillips purportedly told police following his arrest that he was at 1214 S. Connor Ave. for the purpose of selling drugs and had firearms in his possession. The police recovered two 9 mm pistols.
The affidavit states that Phillips is a convicted felon prohibited from possession of firearms. Jasper County Circuit Court records show he received a suspended imposition of sentence last year on a conviction for felony possession of a controlled substance as well as suspended sentences in 2013 for vehicle tampering, 2014 for receiving stolen property and 2016 for theft.
The affidavit filed with Tuesday's charges further states that a woman told police she saw Phillips shoot Kiefer.
