Republic Services, Joplin's residential trash provider, won't complete its routes today for trash and curbside recycling pickup due to weather conditions. Routes also were canceled on Monday.
Monday and Tuesday customers will have all of their trash picked up on their regular day next week. Residents should put extra trash in bags and place next to their polycarts.
With the forecast projecting more freezing precipitation, there could be more days canceled this week. The city will send out notifications if this occurs.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 501.
