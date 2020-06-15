A judge sentenced truck driver Lance Lee to four years in prison Monday on a conviction for leaving the scene of an accident in which his semitruck struck and killed an 8-year-old girl as she was attempting to board a Joplin school bus.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed Lee, 50, of DeKalb, Illinois, the prison term at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Lee was eastbound on Newman Road on Sept. 27, 2018, when his truck struck Destiny Chambers as she ran across the road near Sunny Crest Lane to board her school bus.
Lee failed to stop but was later located and arrested in Stafford by the Missouri State Highway Patrol after a state trooper found damage to the front bumper of his truck and blood and clothing fibers in its grille.
The defendant initially told investigators that he struck a deer on Interstate 44. He later admitted having been at the scene of the fatal accident but claimed he did not realize he hit the girl. He said he thought he might have hit a mailbox and tried to avoid getting a citation that could have hurt his job status with his employer.
The defendant entered an open plea of guilty on Feb. 15 to a Class D felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, which carries up to seven years in prison. The Jasper County prosecutor was seeking the maximum sentence.
The mother of the girl presented an emotional victim-impact statement at the hearing prior to the judge's decision to assess a four-year term.
The accident remains the subject of a lawsuit brought by the girl's father against the Joplin School District, the driver of the bus and USF Holland LLC, the trucking firm for which Lee was driving at the time. That lawsuit remains pending in Jasper County Circuit Court.
