School buses operated by the Carl Junction and Riverton school districts were involved in traffic accidents on Tuesday, but no serious injuries were reported.
RIVERTON, KANSAS
A Riverton school bus carrying 13 students was hit by another vehicle Tuesday morning while it was stopped on a highway picking up a student, according to Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves and the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on U.S. Highway 166, about 3 miles east of Baxter Springs, in Cherokee County. A westbound vehicle driven by Danra K. Green, 43, of Quapaw, Oklahoma, hit the rear of the stopped Riverton bus, according to a report from the highway patrol.
“Her car sustained significant front-end damage,” Groves said. “The troopers did an on-site inspection where it sustained damage to the rear end of the bus, but they were able to drive it away.”
A 13-year-old male student on board the bus and the driver of the vehicle were both taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with injuries, according to the patrol.
Todd Berry, Riverton superintendent, said in an email to the Globe on Tuesday afternoon that the student was released from the hospital.
"It is reported that there are no serious injuries, but that the child is quite sore," he said.
The school district sent another bus to take the remaining 12 students, who range in age from 6 to 14, to school.
"We do not yet have an estimate on what it will take to repair the damage to the school bus," Berry said. "We are working with the insurance company and will know more in the next few days."
The Kansas Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.
CARL JUNCTION
A Carl Junction school bus transporting 15 students home at the end of the day Tuesday was damage after a vehicle ran a stop sign and hit the rear end of the bus, according to the Carl Junction School District's Facebook page.
The district said in a post that no students were injured and that they were all taken home on a different bus. The wreck occurred as a vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 270 and Highway 96. The students' parents were notified.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Jasper County Sheriff's Department investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.