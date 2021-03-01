The Jasper County Health Department in conjunction with the Missouri National Guard has openings for Missouri residents currently eligible for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The shots are available Tuesday, March 2, and Wednesday, March 3, at Fairview Christian Church in Carthage, 2320 S Grand Ave.
Call the Jasper County Health Department at 417-358-3111 for an appointment.
Anyone who is age 65 or older may also contact the Area Agency on Aging for assistance with registration at 417-781-7562.
Missouri is currently vaccinating Phase 1A and Phase 1B–Tier 1 and Phase 1B–Tier 2 populations.
That includes healthcare personnel, congregate care and nursing home residents and staff, EMS and other high-risk and non-congregate care health providers, vaccinator staff and those administering COVID-19 testing. It also includes anyone age 65 and older and those over the age of 18 who have certain health conditions, including heart disease, kidney disease, cancer, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.
Kansas
The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas said Monday that it also is now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for individuals aged 65 and older as part of Phase 2 of the Kansas Vaccine Prioritization Plan.
Phase 2 includes persons ages 65 and older, those who live or work in congregate settings, high-contact critical workers and unvaccinated Kansans from Phase 1
Vaccinations will be available at all CHC/SEK clinic locations.
The vaccine appointment telephone number is 866-888-8650, answered 7 a.m. -7 p.m. seven days a week. There is an additional line for Spanish speakers, available at 620-240-8940, answered from 7 a.m.- 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
CHC/SEK is one of 250 health centers nationally selected to receive a direct supply of COVID-19 vaccine to ensure underserved communities are equitably vaccinated. A shipment of 4,000 doses of Moderna vaccine was expected to arrive this week.
Vaccine recipients will not be restricted by county residency, nor do they have to be a patient of CHC/SEK.
“This is a gift to the people of Southeast Kansas, the least healthy and most economically challenged region of the state,” Krista Postai, president and CEO, said in a statement. “With almost 20% of our population over 65, the ability to reach out to provide this potentially life-saving vaccine is probably one of the most important initiatives in our history.”
In Pittsburg, CHC/SEK has established a vaccine center at 924 N. Broadway, with extended and weekend hours.
The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is a not-for-profit Federally Qualified Health Center with 18 locations in Crawford, Cherokee, Labette and neighboring counties.
