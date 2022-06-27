A 60-year-old Verona man recently convicted by a Jasper County jury of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl was assessed prison sentences Monday totaling 25 years.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson, who tried the case on a change of venue from Lawrence County, assessed Louis A. Mealer 10 years on each of two convictions for statutory sodomy, five years each on convictions for child molestation and child endangerment, and four years on still another count.
Jurors had found Mealer guilty of all five counts at the conclusion of a three-day trial in April.
The judge ordered that the statutory sodomy terms be served consecutively and the other three sentences concurrently with each other but consecutively to the statutory sodomy sentences, in effect sentencing Mealer to 25 years.
The defendant was facing a sentencing range of up to life in prison on the sodomy convictions alone.
Mealer perpetrated various acts of sexual abuse with the girl July 22, 2019.
