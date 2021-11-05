Area communities and schools are celebrating Veterans Day with an array of activities, including parades, themed weeks, assemblies and ceremonies to honor those who have served in the nation’s armed forces.
Here’s a roundup of Veterans Day events throughout the region:
Missouri
Joplin’s annual Veterans Day Parade is making a comeback next weekend after last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.
The Robert S. Thurman American Legion Post 13 is hosting the annual Veterans Day Parade in Joplin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, on Main Street. It’s been a tradition in the community for more than three decades.
The event will feature veterans, marching bands, service vehicles, vintage cars, as well as flag and drill teams. The parade will assemble on Main St. between 15th and 20th streets beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. northbound on Main Street, and then will turn left onto Third Street, and then proceed south on Joplin Avenue to conclude at Memorial Hall, 212 W. Eighth St.
The parade will wrap up with a special musical performance, tribute, trophy awards and closing ceremonies.
Details: joplinvetsparade@gmail.com.
• JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University is celebrating Veterans Day with a weeklong list of themes and a special ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The weeklong festivities start on Monday, Nov. 8, with Military Hat Day with students, faculty and staff encouraged to wear a hat from any military branch. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the campus community will be wearing red, white and blue colors or camouflage for Patriotic Spirit Day.
Yellow ribbons may be worn to support the troops on Wednesday, Nov. 10, for Yellow Ribbon Day. The Veterans Week Ceremony will commence at noon Thursday, Nov. 11, in Billingsly Student Center’s Connor Ballroom, 3950 E. Newman Road.
Dean Van Galen, president of Missouri Southern, will offer opening remarks. The guest speaker for this year’s event is Charlie Davis, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and former state representative who served for six years as chairman of Missouri’s House Veterans Committee.
Lastly, MSSU Lions are asked to share stories about their favorite veterans on Friday for Thank a Veteran Day.
Details: 417-625-3159
• WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City High School is inviting veterans, active military and their families to its Veterans Day Assembly at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Webb City High School Dome.
Special guests and speakers will be in attendance. The Webb City High School band and choir will perform. The assembly will be streamed into classrooms and online. Social distancing will be followed.
A parade in front of the Middle School and Junior High will take place after the assembly.
Details: 417-673-6010
• CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage High School is calling all veterans and service members to attend its annual Veterans Day celebration on Thursday, Nov. 11.
A lunch for veterans will begin at noon followed by an assembly at 1 p.m. in Carthage Memorial Hall, 407 S Garrison Ave. The Heartland Concert Band will perform at the event.
Details: 417-237-7050
• PINEVILLE, Mo. — McDonald County’s 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Pineville Town Square, 189 E Fifth St.
A free dinner of chili, chili dogs, Frito pie or spaghetti will be prepared by Kenny and Kathy Underwood and served at 5 p.m. An American flag sheet cake will be made by Loretta Cakes. The ceremony will start at 5:15 p.m. with McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell as the emcee.
The event will feature a military flyover, entertainment, fireworks, several speakers including Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Johnny Dale Roberts will provide entertainment. The Star-Spangled Banner will be performed by Leanna Schlessman. There will also be a shuttle for parking.
Kansas
Two area Lions Clubs in Southeast Kansas — Galena Route 66 Lions Club and Baxter Springs Lions Club — are hosting their annual Veterans Day parades on Saturday, Nov. 6.
All area Veterans and their families may attend. The organizations are encouraging area nursing and skilled care homes with their own busing to bring their veterans out for the day to be recognized during the parades.
• GALENA, Kan. — In Galena, the parade lineup starts at 9 a.m. at 11th and Main. It will start at 9:30 a.m. and proceed south on Main to Fourth Street. The Galena parade is being hosted by the Galena Route 66 Lions Club, the Galena Museum and the city of Galena.
Details: 417-483-8167
• BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — The annual Veterans Day Parade in Baxter Springs will kick off at 11 a.m. and travel south on Military to Ninth Street. The parade lineup begins at 10:30 a.m. at 16th and Military.
After the parade, a Veterans Day program will be held at the Veterans Memorial located at 13th and Park. Lunch will be held at the Lions Club building located at 14th and Park following the program. Lunch is free to veterans, their families and service members.
The event is hosted by the Baxter Springs Lions Club, Baxter Springs Chamber of Commerce, city of Baxter Springs, Baxter Springs American Legion and Quaker Hill Skilled Nursing.
Details: 918-919-1400
• PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University’s annual Veterans Day ceremony will return in-person this year at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial, 1909 S. Rouse Ave.
The ceremony will feature PSU, ROTC and the Pittsburg Community Middle School Choir. It’s presented as a civics lesson for local sixth graders and is open to the public.
This year’s keynote speaker will be Pittsburg Fire Chief Dennis Reilly, who operated as a rescue squad officer at Ground Zero following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept.11, 2001.
In addition to a distinguished fire service career, Reilly is a U.S. Army veteran. Spending more than six years on active duty, he served as a combat medic with the 82nd Airborne Division, a flight medic with over 500 hours of flight time, and as a combat medic with the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment. He was deployed during the first Gulf War.
In the event of rain or inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Student Recreation Center directly south of the memorial.
The ceremony will be recorded and available for viewing on demand later that day and any time after that on the university’s YouTube channel youtube.com/pittsburgstate and Vimeo channel pittstate.tv
Details: 620-235-4757
Oklahoma
MIAMI, Okla. — The Ottawa County 4-H and Ottawa County OSU Extension office are hosting the Veterans Day Parade at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Participants will need to be in their space in front of Vance Ford , 510 N Main St., by 4:30 p.m.
To enter the parade, contact Jamie Foster at 918-542-1688 or through email at jamie.foster@okstate.edu Applications to participate will need to be sent in to the OSU Extension office.
Following the parade, the Miami Elks Lodge No. 1320 is hosting a Veterans Day potluck dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at 401 S Main St. Veterans and a guest eat for free with proof of service. Elks members eat for $5 and it costs $10 for the general public. Proceeds will benefit the Elks Lodge Veterans programs.
Details: 918-542-4898
