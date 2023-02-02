A Joplin woman identified Albert Wright in court Thursday as the intruder who three months ago walked into her home in the Murphysburg district of Joplin and tried to rob her.
Ann Leach's testimony at a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court proved sufficient to convince Associate Judge Joseph Hensley to order Wright, 52, of Joplin, to stand trial on a charge of attempted robbery in the first degree.
Leach told the court that she was in a back room of her house Nov. 10 when suddenly Wright appeared before her with a shawl of hers draped over his head in an apparent attempt to conceal his identity.
She said he demanded money.
She said Wright threatened both to beat her and shoot her if she did not give him the money. She started to go along with his demand by going to get him some money, but he then began shouting at her that he would beat her if he took another step.
Leach said she believed from his gestures that he might have a gun in his pocket and feared for her life. But when he would not let her move to get him some money, she became angry and ordered him out of her house.
"And he looked at me, and turned and ran," she said.
Defense attorney Kelsey Kent had asked the court to allow the defendant to stay out of the courtroom during Assistant Prosecutor Kurtis Droppa's direct examination of Leach and Kent's cross-examination because she believed there were suspect identification issues with the case.
The judge went along with Kent's request on the condition that the defendant be brought in after her cross-examination to permit Droppa the chance to see if Leach could identify Wright in court as the intruder in her home.
The identification issue concerned a question whether there might have been another man involved because video surveillance at the home showed a man in a red hooded sweatshirt initially entering the victim's residence. Leach, who said she never saw anyone wearing a red sweatshirt, did identify Wright as the man who tried to rob her when he was brought into court.
The probable-cause affidavit filed in the case explains that Wright can be seen on the victim's video wearing a red sweatshirt outside Leach's home and then on a neighbor's camera taking the sweatshirt off behind a shed before entering her residence. Later, after the robbery attempt, he can be seen picking up the sweatshirt after he leaves through the back door, the affidavit states.
The document further states that when later interrogated by police, Wright admitted that he had entered the home and that no one else was with him.
The judge set Wright's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 21.
