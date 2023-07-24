A 43-year-old homeless man found stabbed Sunday in Ewert Park refused to say how he acquired his injuries, according to Joplin police.
Officers responded to a call about 5:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a man who appeared to be injured at the skate park in Ewert Park, 900 E. Fifth St.
Charles R. Roach was located in the park with cuts to his chest, forehead and eyebrow and was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin, according to Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department. But Roach declined to tell officers how he acquired the stab wounds, Davis said.
