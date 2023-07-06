A Joplin man was killed and an Everton woman seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Joplin.
Police identified the driver, who was thrown out of the vehicle and died at the scene of the 6:35 p.m. crash in the 3900 block of South Jackson Avenue, as Christopher D. Colon, 31.
His passenger, Crystal M. Kenney, 27, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries not deemed life-threatening, police said in a news release.
Their southbound vehicle left the roadway entering some curves on the street, hit a utility pole support and rolled into a ravine. Police said speed and alcohol consumption appeared to have been factors in the crash, which remained under investigation by the department's major crash team.
In other area crashes:
• An Eagle Rock resident was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 86, a mile south of Eagle Rock in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
James E. Riordan, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by a deputy county coroner.
Riordan was driving an eastbound pickup truck that ran off the right side of the road, skidded back across and off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and a tree and overturned, the patrol said.
• Two Aurora residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9:46 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 60 at Verona in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
One of the drivers involved, Mance Wilkerson, 82, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield. The driver of the other vehicle, Jared J. Lueders, 38, was taken by ambulance to the same hospital.
Lueders' eastbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck Wilkerson's westbound pickup truck head-on, the patrol said.
