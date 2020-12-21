The Missouri Office of Workforce Development will host its last virtual job fair of the year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
This fair, held in partnership with the Missouri Hospital Association, is specifically seeking job candidates to fill entry-level clinical and nonclinical positions throughout Missouri. A total of 300 health care employers have registered to participate.
Job seekers will be able to search job listings, meet with hiring companies in the health care sector, receive tips for resume writing and job interviews, and learn more about Missouri Job Center services and training opportunities.
Many of the jobs being featured do not require prior experience or training. Listed jobs will include dietary aide, environmental services, housekeeping, patient care technician, phlebotomist, office/clerical support, medical assistant and nurse assistant.
Register for the fair at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com. Participants should create a profile and upload their resumes so employers can easily reach out after the fair has closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.