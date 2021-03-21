A third Joplin school will be growing some of its own food and giving students a chance to learn and see how fruits, vegetables and flowers grow with its own set of gardens installed over the weekend.
Volunteers gathered at Soaring Heights Elementary School on East 20th Street in Duquesne on Saturday to build five raised-bed gardens in front of the school building.
Michael Wischmeyer, a Joplin architect and founder of the Joplin School Garden Cooperative, said the beds, made of stacked timbers filled with mushroom mulch and sand, will give students a chance to get their hands dirty and learn where their food comes from, how it is grown and how much organization and planning is required to grow a garden.
“Today is kickoff and build day,” Wischmeyer said. “We hope to finish it today. It’s an entire community event. Every part of the community is touched. We have Joplin Daybreak Rotary as a sponsor of this. We’ve got Crossland Construction, who has come out to help the build. We have Youth Volunteer Corps Joplin, who brought some volunteers. One Joplin’s Health Initiative raised funds for this.”
Background
The cooperative started in 2017 when Wischmeyer and others built the first gardens in the district at West Central Elementary School.
Wischmeyer lived close to West Central at the time, so he focused on the school closest to his home to start the program.
Last year, Wischmeyer expanded his program to North Middle School, with several raised beds on the southeast corner of that building.
At both schools, students have been able to plant, tend and harvest various vegetables and flowers. Wischmeyer said sometimes the students harvest some of the vegetables and that school kitchen staffs are able to serve the students salads made with those vegetables.
“The kids get to see that vegetables come from the land,” Wischmeyer said. “They get to touch the dirt and learn about healthy eating opportunity. They can come out at recess and eat a tomato off the vine, pick it and eat it right there.”
'All about coordination'
The Soaring Heights garden is the third in the district.
On Saturday, about 25 people, including volunteers as young as 9 and school administrators, sawed the timbers and hauled hundreds of pounds of sand and mushroom mulch to build the five raised-bed gardens on the east end of the front of the school.
“I’ve learned it’s all about coordination,” Wischmeyer said of the garden program. “You have to have your coordination skills on because people don’t just work without direction."
Teresa Adams, principal at Soaring Heights, said it was easier than one might think to get her teachers to take on the program, even if it means a little extra work.
“When Michael first approached me about the possibility of putting this garden in, I reached out to the staff. We have more than enough teachers to help out and keep this garden going,” Adams said. “What they want to do is use this as a part of their science curriculum, so their kids can come out and take a look at the gardens, tend the gardens, take care of it.”
Adams said teachers are always looking for new ways to help students learn and a garden can help in a number of ways.
“Teachers are always looking for better ways to teach kids the standards they need to teach,” Adams said. “And we know from research, when a kid can do something hands on, when they can put their hands on it and learn it, they learn it much better.”
Community support
Peggy Fuller, marketing director at Southwest Missouri Bank, said community members are supporting the school garden initiative with money and time.
“When you look around this group, you have a lot of people who are giving time on a Saturday morning, from young kids who are learning to businesspeople who are busy but still want to give their time to an effort that is obviously going to improve their community,” Fuller said.
Fuller said Joplin physician and school board member Michael Joseph and his wife, Jeri Lynn Joseph, also have given their time and money to help with the gardening program.
Danny Langerot, with Crossland Construction, said his company didn’t hesitate when asked to help.
“We just value the communities we work in, and we try to give back to all the communities and be part of the communities that we not only work in but live in every day,” Langerot said. “We’ve got owners, we’ve got employees that live in Joplin. We’ve got people who are in Joplin every day working, and we’re happy to help.”
Laurie Delano, president of the Joplin Daybreak Rotary Club, said Wischmeyer is a member of the club and that Rotarians are excited to be able to help.
“Our Rotary is all about service above self, and this is one of the ways we can give back to the community in a service project,” Delano said. The club was one of the first financial supporters of the cooperative, she said, "and we’ve also put some sweat equity into them and used them as our service projects. We’re continuing to fund this. It's one of the projects we fund from our foundation.”
Commented
