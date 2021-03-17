Jasper County CASA, a nonprofit organization that provides trained volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children, will host its second training class of 2021 this spring.
Volunteers with Court Appointed Special Advocates complete 30 hours of training, are sworn in by a judge and are assigned a case of a child or sibling group in foster care in Jasper County. Training sessions include discussion of issues that often affect children in foster care, including domestic violence, substance abuse, cultural competence, the child welfare system and the juvenile court system. CASAs then meet with their children at least twice a month.
More than 300 children in foster care in Jasper County do not yet have a CASA volunteer who can advocate on their behalf.
Details: jascocasa.org, 417-680-3250 or kenedie@jascocasa.org.
