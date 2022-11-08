MIAMI, Okla. — Ottawa County voters opted for the status quo, retaining incumbents for both the open Ottawa County Commission seat and a position with the Oklahoma House of Representatives, according to complete returns from Tuesday’s general election.
County Commission
Voters determined that Larry McElhaney, a Republican from Wyandotte, will retain his District 2 seat on the Ottawa County Commission, which covers 500 square miles of Northeast Oklahoma. McElhaney received 1,789 votes, or 64.9%. His challenger, Democrat Cody Brecheisen, also of Wyandotte, received 965 votes, or 35.1% of the vote. The new term expires in 2024.
The two men were vying for the seat held by former Commissioner Steve Chasteen, who resigned from the commission in April. Named acting county commissioner, McElhaney completed Chasteen’s remaining term and will continue to serve alongside fellow commissioners Mike Furnas, of District 1, and Russell Earls, of District 3.
State House
In the Oklahoma House of Representative District 7 race, voters favored incumbent Steve Bashore, a Republican from Miami and former general manager of Buffalo Run Casino and Resort, over his Democrat rival, Jason Spence of Miami.
Bashore, who was elected to the state office in 2020, received 6,018 votes, or 78.4%; Spence received 1,658 votes, or 21.6% of the vote.
District 7 has a district population of nearly 40,000 and covers Ottawa, Delaware and Craig counties, including the cities of Miami, Grove and Vinita.
