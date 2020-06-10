PITTSBURG, Kan. — Residents are invited to vote for their favorite of three finalists recently announced in the competition to design a new flag for Pittsburg.
A call to artists for designs was put out in January by the Imagine Pittsburg 2030 Committee and the Downtown Advisory Board. Submissions were required to be no more than three colors and have symbolic meaning.
Submissions were eventually narrowed to the final three by a panel of local artists, marketing professionals and community leaders. The winner will be announced on June 20.
To vote, go to imaginepittsburg2030.com/city-flag-contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.