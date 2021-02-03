Public voting is open in U.S. Cellular's second annual Black History Month art contest for students at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.
Students were asked to create artwork in recognition of influential Black people. Ten finalists were chosen based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.
The public can vote for their favorite piece of artwork at uscellular.com/artcontest. Voting remains open through Feb. 28.
The top three vote-getters will be announced in March and will receive cash prizes.
