The late entrepreneur William Robert “Bob” Corley continues to affect the Joplin region through his memorial trust, which this month awarded nearly $240,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations.
Southwest Missouri Bank, trustee of the W.R. Corley Memorial Trust, announced Monday that a total of $236,500 in grants were awarded to 36 area organizations and charities. The perpetual trust, now in its second year of grant rounds, provides financial support to local groups, particularly those that assist the homeless and impoverished populations.
“When Bob created the trust, he wanted it to benefit several organizations in his community throughout Jasper and Newton counties with the emphasis on organizations that provide services to the poor, homeless and disadvantaged residents of the area,” said Chuck Brown, senior vice president and trust officer at Southwest Missouri Bank.
A businessman and benefactor, Corley owned and operated clothing and decor stores The Attic and The Duds Shop as well as Accents, a gift and collectibles shop formerly located on South Main Street. He opened Accents in 1972 and sold it in 1989 to retire. The World War II veteran died in 2019 at age 98.
“Bob was a great philanthropist, and during his life he made contributions and donations to almost every charity in Southwest Missouri at one time or another,” Brown said. “Both hospitals, the college, Lafayette House, Spiva, the Boys & Girls Club, the Joplin Humane Society — all different types of organizations that were dear to him during his life. After he passed, he wanted that to continue and it will continue into perpetuity.”
This year’s grant recipients are Area Agency on Aging Region X, Aspire Scholarship Program, the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, Bright Futures Joplin, Bright Futures Neosho, Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri, the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, Connect2Culture, First Christian Church of Joplin, Foundation of Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri, Freeman Health System, God’s Resort, Hearts and Hammers, Higher Power Garage, Jasper County CASA, Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, the Joplin Historical and Mineral Museum, Joplin NALA Read, the Joplin dental school, Joplin Kiwanis, Joplin Rotary, Lafayette House, Lion Co-op at MSSU, Mercy Health Foundation Joplin, Missouri Southern Foundation, Neighborhood Life House, Neosho Area Habitat for Humanity, Regional Health and Welfare Association, the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties, Solace House of the Ozarks, Spiva Center for the Arts, St. Ann’s Catholic School, the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, Watered Gardens Ministries, the Webb City Farmers Market and Wildcat Glades Friends Group.
Applications are submitted each spring and awarded in June. An in-person awards ceremony will be held for the recipients at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, at the Southwest Missouri Bank Community Center at Seventh Street and Duquesne Road. Brown said the grant amounts will be disclosed during the ceremony.
“This year’s grant applications were excellent, and we saw creative opportunities for utilization of Corley funds,” Brown said. “It’s very clear that our area charities have had difficulties dealing with the pandemic but all have persevered and have done a great job.”
Last year during its first year, the W.R. Corley Memorial Trust awarded 19 organizations a total of $202,000 in grants.
