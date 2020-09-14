A federal grant to cover part of the cost of rebuilding the main runway at the Joplin Regional Airport and a wage study commissioned by the city will be taken up at a special meeting of the Joplin City Council tonight.
Council members will be asked to authorize the acceptance of an agreement between the city of Joplin and the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program for the second of three installments in grant funding to reconstruct Runway 18-36. The measure is proposed as an emergency ordinance, meaning that it could be approved without second and third readings and go into effect immediately.
Federal officials announced the $7.8 million grant earlier this month.
Airport manager Steve Stockam said earlier that $14 million is planned for construction next year. Another round of grant funding for the project will come next spring, Stockam said. He expects the project to be ready for construction in April or May.
In addition, the council will hear a presentation on the city's compensation study, in which a 9% across-the-board pay hike is recommended for city positions to bring them into a competitive range with other cities, according to information that will discussed at the meeting.
During the introduction last month of the 2021 proposed budget, City Manager Nick Edwards said $1.1 million was set aside in next year's budget to provide the one-time wage hikes.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said at a city briefing Monday morning that city staff and the council had pulled back on expenses in the current year's budget to try to maintain fiscal responsibility in case sales tax revenue declined during the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
"I think it's important to know the city staff and City Council went into the budget and trimmed about $1 million worth of expenses. The city also set very low revenue projections in the budget "as we were worried about what could happen with our sales tax revenue," as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Stanley said.
So far, there has not been a drop though.
"As of June, our sales tax revenue is up for 2020 ... so the revenue for the city is up, not down, for the year," Stanley said
"We're hopeful they are going to continue that trend. It's nice to feel like we can have a compensation conversation in the middle of a pandemic, in the middle of recession. I think that has a lot to do with not only our city revenues being strong but also our being proactively responsible when we we're having to address the issue."
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.