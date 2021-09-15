Two large contracts, valued at more than $100 million, were recently awarded to Walga Ross Group, based in Joplin.
The contracts are for work on military bases around the country.
Walga Ross Group earlier this month received a $95 million contract from the U.S. Army for construction of various buildings in Huntsville, Alabama.
It also was awarded $19,978,980 contract from the U.S. Navy for the repair of potable water lines and an elevated storage tank at Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Walga Ross Group is a joint venture between the Modoc Nation, based in Miami, Oklahoma, and the Ross Group, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Walga Ross Group maintains an office in Joplin at 407 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
