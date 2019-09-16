The Missouri chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America will host the Joplin Team Hope Walk to raise money to improve the lives of patients and families.
The fundraising walk is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Landreth Park.
The Team Hope Walk Program is the Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s signature grassroots fundraising campaign designed to provide hope and support for those touched by Huntington’s disease. There are more than 4,000 Missourians living with Huntington’s disease, a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.
Details: 804-201-0129, hdsa.org.
