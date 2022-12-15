Joplin has a new cookie shop.
Crumbl Cookies, which has been under construction since June, had its grand opening this week in a small storefront at 430 S. Geneva Ave. It’s located south of the Jefferson’s restaurant in the North Park Crossing shopping center.
The store will take orders in person until this coming Wednesday, when delivery, curbside pickup, catering and shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at crumbl.com.
In a statement, the owners of the store, Christian and Janci Jensen, said they and their staff of 50 or so people hope to bring the people of Joplin together over a box of the best cookies in the world. They said as local business owners they “are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors.’’
The opening week menu will feature six of the more than 200 flavors that Crumbl Cookies has in its lineup. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes served in bright pink boxes.
Crumbl was founded in 2017 by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley in a small shop at Logan, Utah. Crumbl has grown to more than 500 locations in more than 40 states. The Joplin store is among a handful in Missouri.
Store hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Making the move
The VAZZO empire continues to grow and not just in Joplin.
VAZZO Companies, which has had a presence in downtown Joplin for many years, is expanding with the acquisition of the NEO Tech building at 2816 S. Main St.
Kimberly Favazzo Patrum, owner of the company, said she has relocated VAZZO Companies and the VAZZO Creative Full Service Marketing firm to the new location, while she continues to operate the VAZZO building at 512 S. Joplin Ave., and three storefronts on the east side of the 900 block of South Main Street. The storefronts are home to VAZZO Promotional Products, the Beaten Path Coffee & Art Co., and the Mint Cover Clothing Store.
She said the building at 512 S. Joplin Ave. is being expanded to create more options for bridal suites and business offices on its second floor.
Saying she is thankful to be part of Joplin’s downtown revival, she said, “Watching it evolve like it has been really exciting.’’
Patrum, who hails from Seneca, also is developing some commercial property in that town.
Farewell
The sun has set on the Sunrise Inn, 3600 S. Range Line Road. A demolition crew has leveled the property, leaving behind some concrete pads and a few pine trees that were probably planted when the hotel was constructed more than 50 years ago.
The demolition of this deteriorating structure, formerly a Hallmark Inn, will certainly improve the view of Joplin that motorists see from Interstate 44. It’s been an eyesore for years. It was a place where the police were regularly dispatched.
Also torn down was Beefmasters, the restaurant, bar and discotheque that was connected to the hotel. There was nothing special about the hotel. But Beefmasters, during the age of disco, was the place to be in the late 1970s.
It was Joplin’s tone-downed version of Studio 54. I know. I was there. If my memory is correct, Joplin actor Eddie Peck got his start there as a DJ. Every time I hear the BeeGees perform “Stayin’ Alive,’’ I think about those wild nights at Beefmasters. Enough said about that.
In December 2019, the property was listed for $2.1 million. Half of its 115 rooms had been condemned. The 3-acre site is now on the market for $1.96 million and is being listed by the R.B. Murray Co., of Springfield.
The land is considered by some local market observers to be the best location for a hotel in Joplin because of its high visibility from Interstate 44.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.