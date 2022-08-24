People are checking out the new Guadalajara Mexican Grill, which is in the shopping center at the northwest corner of the Stone’s Corner roundabout in the village of Airport Drive.
The restaurant has had a steady opening over the past three weeks as people find out what this new establishment has to offer, and it has a lot to offer. My suggestion would be to check out the menu online at guadalajaramxgrill.com/menu before you go.
This is a full-service Mexican restaurant with a bar and fare ranging from simple street tacos to sophisticated entrees. The prices are quite reasonable.
When I visited the restaurant last Tuesday before the dinner hour, I ordered a steak street taco and the enchiladas Vallarta dinner. The dinner consisted of three enchiladas, one was cheese, one was shrimp and one was crab. The enchiladas were covered in a creamy cheese sauce with a slice of pineapple on top. It comes with rice and a small salad with a dollop of sour cream. It cost $9.99.
The street taco consisted of seasoned steak on two corn tortillas with cilantro, white onion and hot sauce. It cost a whopping $1.25. The total bill with tax came to $12.25. The tax in Airport Drive is 9%, one of the lowest around.
I bought the street taco because I am a big fan of street tacos. I bought the dinner because I like Mexican seafood. I was not disappointed, but I had way too much food. A to-go box was in order.
The funny part about placing the order was that my server was being shadowed by someone in training. When I ordered the enchiladas, the trainee had never heard that you can get them with crab or shrimp, and with a slice of pineapple on top. She was amazed.
When you’re seated, you get the house salsa and a basket of chips. The salsa was not very strong in terms of heat, but it was OK. I asked for some hot sauce. Most Mexican restaurants have a hot sauce in reserve that is available upon request. This hot sauce, I must say, was rather unique. It had a unique appearance and flavor. It was hot but not too hot. In my opinion, the quality of hot sauce that a Mexican restaurant serves can make or break it.
As I dined, I watched a steady stream of families, construction workers and couples come through the front door. The food came out on hot plates in a fast but orderly fashion.
The restaurant has opened in the former Meat’n Place Hometown Grill, which opened in April 2017. The grill was a good place to eat, but I always thought the place was a little dark inside. The owner of Guadalajara recognized that problem and has changed it.
The walls have been painted in a bright yellow. Booths for privacy have been created. New furniture and art, and music with a Mexican theme, have changed the feel of the place. If you want to watch the game, you can see it on a big-screen TV.
This restaurant has ties to the Guadalajara Mexican Grill, located in the Plaza Shopping Center in Pittsburg, Kansas. The owner, Chuy Ramirez, said he has been surprised by the number of people who have told him they are happy that his restaurant is close to where they live.
“They are telling me we are so glad you are here and that we don’t have to drive all of the way over there,’’ he said. “I was surprised by the number of people who travel to Pittsburg for Mexican food.’’
You might recognize the Ramirez name. From 1998 to 2004, he worked at Benitos in Joplin. He worked five years at Jim Bob’s, and then Red Lobster and Applebee’s. You know, experience counts, and it shows.
Art Walk resumes
This month’s First Thursday ArtWalk is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. this week in several venues in downtown Joplin. In many instances, you will be able to meet the artists.
At Club 609, 609 S. Main St., artist Amber Mintert will present “Receptacle of All Things.” At Beast & Barrel, 530 S. Main St., you can see large, colorful, contemporary paintings in “As the Pendulum Swings” by artist Philip Ledbetter.
At Plant Parenthood, 528 S. Main St., artwork by Marta Churchwell, Merlen White, Daria Claiborne, Connie Miller and Brent Skinner will be featured. At Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St., Eric Beezley will present contemporary paintings of “Confounding Ideas.” Music will be by Vagabond Grove.
Ron Erwin and Thao Nguyen, 411 S. Main St., will display photography of their international travels.
At Joplin Avenue Coffee Company, 506 S. Joplin Ave., works by Liz Darling’s and Lori Marble will be shown. In the artisan market, works by Lynn Meredith, Ashley Williams, Brent Edwards, Misty White, Diana Friggle, M. Bradley Peters, Dean Markus and Anthony Phillips will be shown. Music will be by Tough Luck Chuck
At Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St., the lobby will feature Brooks-Elizabeth Billings and Rachel Cabral. In the Main Gallery is “Rhapsody: The Urban Fantasy Paintings of Rob Mango.” The Regional Gallery will feature local color artists celebrating 150 years of Joplin in “Reflection of Joplin.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.