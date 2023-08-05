The location of Joplin’s license office has moved from the central part of the city to the south side.
On July 21, the Missouri Department of Revenue announced the closing of the license office at 1110 E. Seventh St., which at one time was known as either Eastmoreland or Sears plaza. The office had been there for many years. Before that, it was located at Fifth and Virginia. The last day of operation was July 25.
The new office reopened on Monday in the Silver Creek Galleria at 2702 Richard Joseph Blvd. The office is in the same shopping center as Sharpe’s Department Store and Miss Daisy’s Attic. It’s just down the boulevard from Cracker Barrel.
In the statement about the relocation, the department said license offices are operated by independent contractors, but they are overseen by the department. License office contracts in this state are awarded through a competitive bid process. The management contract for the office was awarded to CGB Holdings on Feb. 15.
The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 417-580-9991.
Not moving to the new location is the driver testing site that is operated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It will remain at the East Seventh Street site.
Impressive start
The new King Buffet in the City Pointe shopping center at 501 S. Madison St., in Webb City, is off to an impressive start.
King Buffet offers similar food choices when compared to the previous occupant of the site, East Buffet. Many of the same dishes are being served, but the presentation and attention to detail are noticeably different. East Buffet was good, but this, so far, appears to be better.
I have checked out King Buffet two times for lunch since its recent opening. The first time it was busy. The second time it was really busy. Word is getting out about this buffet.
What I liked about East Buffet was that it was a good place to find tasty but inexpensive sushi. The sushi is even better at King Buffet. East Buffet offered a hibachi grill, but I never used it. On my second visit to King Buffet, I had something from the grill. It was really good. When your food is ready, they ring a bell. That bell was ringing a lot when I was there.
Also of note, the new owners during this opening period are asking for feedback about their business. They are looking for ways to better serve their customers. Isn’t that refreshing?
A perfect fit
The Clay Cup is up and brewing in Coley’s Cookie Co., 901 S. Main St.
The coffee shop offers a broad selection of cold and hot drinks, and some Italian creme sodas. It also serves some breakfast foods, including sandwiches, wraps, bagels and avocado toast. Looking for a coffee cup to give as a gift, the shop features several styles of hand-made clay cups.
On a recent visit, I ordered a hot latte from The Clay Cup and a cookie from Coley’s. It was a match made in heaven.
Moving online
Blush, a boutique at 611 S. Main St. in downtown Joplin, has closed its doors, but it’s still in business.
In a Facebook announcement on July 14, the owners of Blush said they were closing the storefront to “become a completely online boutique.’’ Blush had operated storefronts in various locations for 51/2 years.
The closing is another setback for downtown Joplin. In addition to Blush, the downtown district has lost Sophie’s, a boutique that relocated to 3929 E. Seventh St., and Plant Parenthood 417, which has relocated to Northpark Mall. You can add to those departures the closings of Carmine’s Pizza, 524 S. Joplin Ave., and Pearl Brothers, 617 S. Main St.
These developments, for the time being, are having a negative impact on the level of foot traffic downtown. But changes are coming. Closings often signal new beginnings.
Details to come.
