It took forever to get a table in Joplin’s new Cajun restaurant, Krackin Cajun Seafood House, 3025 S. Main St. It took forever because the place has been so busy since its opening last month.
This restaurant is getting a bit of buzz online and via word-of-mouth, and for good reason. There’s nothing quite like it in Joplin.
Thinking I could get inside before the evening dinner rush, I visited the restaurant at 4:30 p.m. on a Saturday. Even then, I still had to wait 15 minutes to get a table. So, you have been warned about the wait time. It shows no signs of letting up.
Once inside, we were seated at a table that was covered with fresh butcher’s paper. It soon became apparent why the place was so popular and why the butcher’s paper is needed. Krackin Cajun specializes in seafood boils. Your boil is served in a large plastic bag. You eat from the bag and it can get a bit messy, hence the need for the paper.
The prices for the seafood and other ingredients in your boil are listed on a chalkboard. You buy the seafood by the pound. A pound of shrimp might cost $18, depending on market prices. You can get mussels, crawfish, crab legs, lobster and clams. You can mix them. You then choose your flavor — Cajun, garlic, lemon pepper, Holy Krack special or NOLA. I was told the Holy Krack special was the No. 1 choice in terms of flavor. You next choose your level of heat, which ranges from mild to insanely hot. From there, you can add corn on the cob, potatoes and smoked sausage to the mix for extra costs.
When I was there, it was clear that the seafood boil is the main event. You get a lot of food with a boil, and they can take some time to eat. We were not that hungry, so we ordered something from the menu.
I ordered the fried shrimp special with seasoned fries for $11.25. My friend ordered the soft-shell crab sandwich with fried okra for $10.95. As an appetizer, we both had the etouffee for $5.95.
Everything was quite tasty. The shrimp was coated with what my friend said was bang bang sauce. I was not familiar with it, but it really made a difference. I’m not a fan of fried okra, but it was some of the best I have ever had. The etouffee was not what we were expecting, but it was still good, and you get a good portion.
The next time I visit Krackin Cajun, I’ll order a Louisiana-style seafood boil and share it with a friend.
When this restaurant was in its formative stage, I spoke with the owner about the difficulty he would face opening a restaurant during a pandemic that has closed thousands of restaurants nationwide. He told me that he knew he was opening a restaurant in challenging times, but that he believed that people would want this food option. He got that right.
Hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, from noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is closed Tuesdays.
Major upgrade
Arby’s, known for its classic roast beef sandwiches, is beefing up 18 of its locations in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas with renovations that will revitalize each restaurant with a fresh new look and feel.
Flynn Restaurant Group, Arby’s largest franchisee, is committing $6.3 million to the brand revitalization, which will take place throughout the remainder of 2021. The revitalization will create 275 jobs. Each remodel is expected to take no longer than a few weeks. Each drive-thru will remain open to guests who can order the construction special — buy one roast beef sandwich and get one free.
Among the restaurants affected are those in Carthage, Joplin, Neosho and Webb City in Missouri, and Pittsburg in Kansas. The renovations will feature upgraded exteriors, new authentic textures, multicolored wood materials, modern lighting and chalkboard graphics.
Founded by chairman and CEO Greg Flynn in 1999, Flynn Restaurant Group is the largest franchise operator, and one of the top 20 largest food service companies of any kind, in the United States. Flynn Restaurant Group owns and operates more than 2,200 restaurants across Applebee’s, Arby’s, Taco Bell and Panera brands spanning 33 states, generating $2.3 billion in sales and employing more than 40,000 people.
Arby’s, founded in 1964, is the first nationally franchised sandwich restaurant brand, with more than 3,300 restaurants worldwide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.