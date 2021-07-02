By this time next year, Joplin could have a new restaurant that specializes in chicken fingers.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is coming to Joplin.
The company recently announced via social media that it would be opening a restaurant in Joplin in 2022.
When I heard that company had made the announcement via a tweet, a cautionary flag went up for me. There is so much intentional misinformation out there via social media that you can never be too careful about repeating something that might not be factual. So I called Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers to confirm the announcement. The polite young man who handled my inquiry told me he was unaware of any such tweet, but that he would check with the company’s social media people.
Sure enough, the tweet was legit.
I was told the company hopes to open its restaurant by next summer. I was told that Raising Cane’s prefers to build a new structure when it enters a market, so that means the company is already eyeing potential locations in Joplin. I suggested they look at the tornado zone along South Main Street where there are several building sites for sale. I also noted that Braum’s is building a new restaurant there.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is a fast-food restaurant chain specializing in chicken fingers with french fries, coleslaw and Texas toast. The company uses canola oil to cook its chicken tenderloins and fries. It was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, by Todd Graves and Craig Silvey on Aug. 26, 1996. The company now has more than 570 locations, including several in Northwest Arkansas and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The backstory on Raising Cane’s is fascinating. The business plan Graves and Silvey assembled was rejected numerous times by potential investors. Graves earned the needed money by working as a boilermaker in a Los Angeles refinery and by fishing for sockeye salmon in Alaska. With help from an SBA loan, they opened their first restaurant in Baton Rouge, near the campus of Louisiana State University.
The name of the restaurant chain comes from Graves’ original dog, Raising Cane, a yellow Labrador. Other namesake Labradors have served as company mascots. His successor was Raising Cane III, adopted in January 2018. Here’s an interesting tidbit: When the chain opened its first restaurant in Kuwait in 2015, the namesake mascot was not used on signage or promotional merchandise, as dogs apparently are not popular in Kuwait. Who knew?
Braum’s update
Speaking of Braum’s, construction of the new restaurant at the northwest corner of 26th and Main streets has been slowed by recent rains.
A company spokeswoman told me this week the opening date is being pushed back to early next year.
The site, formerly a sports bar and before that a grocery store, was leveled by the 2011 tornado. Braum’s acquired the property a couple of years after the tornado, but decided to upgrade its other locations in Joplin and Webb City before moving forward with new construction.
Before construction could begin, power lines over the property had to be relocated. In addition to the rain, the contractor has had to deal with the removal of large pieces of concrete that were part of the grocery store’s foundation and loading dock. The property is almost ready for construction to begin.
Up in smoke
It’s going to cost a little more to have fun with fireworks this Fourth of July. According to market analysts, the cost of fireworks has increased by as much as 15% to 35% compared with last year.
The cost increase is being attributed to the impact of a global shipping backlog for the Chinese-made goods. Another factor, last year’s record sales, have left stocks depleted.
In 2019, 273 million pounds of fireworks were used, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association, which represents 250 member companies. Last year, that rose to 404.5 million pounds as the COVID-19 pandemic caused a boom in demand.
Production and shipping issues are expected to extend into the first quarter of next year, which could disrupt the holiday shopping season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.