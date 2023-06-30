Floyd’s Wings-N-Waffles opened this week in the new food truck park that is coming to the southeast corner of 22nd and Main streets.
As the name suggests, Floyd’s specializes in flavored chicken wings, and both waffles and waffle fries.
There’s one item on the menu I want to try next. It’s a chicken tender taco with a waffle instead of a tortilla shell. There’s a lunch menu and a dinner menu. You pay a little more for more food with the dinner menu.
If you live in Carthage where Floyd’s operates a restaurant at 2300 Grand Ave., you are probably familiar with the menu. I needed some help, and Floyd Hackett, a co-owner of the food truck, was more than happy to explain. I ordered the jumbo four-wing meal with waffle fries for $9.99. You can choose from a half-dozen sauces and a half-dozen rubs. You can order just wings in batches of six, 12 and 18.
Based on Floyd’s recommendation, I chose the dry rub spicy buffalo. Sauces are tasty, but they can be messy. The most requested sauce is the maple honey barbecue. My meal was excellent. I had two wings and some waffle fries leftover. The seasoned waffle fries, I might add, are very good and might compete with the best in town. Look out, Chick-fil-A.
Hackett, whose name is familiar to anyone who has had wings in downtown Joplin, said he has struck out on his own. He said he plans to be in the food truck park about five days a week. Special events will take precedent.
Super wash
The new Take 5 Car Wash at the southeast corner of 32nd Street and Range Line Road is having a soft opening this week with an introductory special that might be too good to pass up. You can sign up for free washes for a month for $5.
As soon as I pulled up to pay for my wash, an assistant manager was at my window providing me with assistance and signing me up. It was a snap. A conveyor belt pulls you through the wash, which uses soft-touch brushes. I got a super wash. In the vacuum area, Take 5 has a special feature that I have not seen elsewhere. There’s a pump to air up your tires.
You know with the cost of new vehicles these days, it pays to take care of your car’s appearance should you decide to bite the bullet and trade.
These conveyor-belt car washes are popping up everywhere. Expect to see construction begin soon on one at Stone’s Corner in Airport Drive and another at East Seventh Street and Maiden Lane in Joplin.
First Thursday ArtWalk resumes
This month’s ArtWalk will feature the “Freedom of Expression Photo Contest.’’ Photographers, amateur or pro, ages 21 and over, may bring their cameras and capture views of the ArtWalk from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in downtown Joplin. The photographers are being challenged to show through a photo what ArtWalk means to them.
Submit your name and phone number, your best photo jpeg to firstthursdayartwalkjoplin@gmail.com by midnight Saturday, July 8. The winner gets to show a body of their work for a month at the Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St.
At the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St., ArtWalk artists Olevia Opel and Misty Whyte will be featured in the lobby.
In the upstairs Spiva Center for the Arts will be “Native Son: the Works of Charles Banks Wilson” and other exhibits.
At Plant Parenthood, 528 S. Main St., artists Marta Churchwell, Merlen White, Connie Miller, Brent Skinner and others will be featured. Joplin Avenue Coffee Company, 506 S. Joplin Ave. presents Aurora painter Deana Markus. In the artisan market, the works of Diane Simonds, Carol Chitwood, Dan Trogdon, Brent Edwards, Ashley Williams, Al Gritten and Shawn Riley will be shown. Music will be by Dwayne Smith.
At Full Bore Studios, 413 S. Main St., Lego art mosaics by Joshua Judy will be exhibited. Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St., will host Pittsburg, Kansas, painter Scott Leeper. Music will be by Tough Luck Chuck. At Club 609, 609 S. Main St., painter Natalie Avondet will be featured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.