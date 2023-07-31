Walmart and Rubi Laboratories recently announced a partnership and a pilot project aimed at capturing carbon emissions from manufacturers and facilities in the Walmart supply chain and converting them into fabric that can be used in garments.
Andrea Albright, executive vice president of sourcing at Walmart, said Rubi founders Neeka and Leila Mashouf were inspired by the way trees use CO2 to create needed cellulose to grow and they have figured out a way to mimic this natural process in the lab.
Their patent-pending process captures and converts carbon emissions, spinning the resulting cellulose into fabric, according to Albright.
The final products are carbon-negative, resource-neutral textiles that can be used for clothing and other products.
Rayon, for example, also called viscose, is a fabric that comes from cellulose, according to Rubi.
"Innovation is such an important part of building resiliency in our supplier base and maintaining surety of supply. Rubi’s technology could reimagine the apparel supply chain, and I’m so proud that Walmart is the first company to execute both manufacturing and brand pilot agreements with them," Albright said in a statement.
The manufacturing pilot will examine how Rubi’s technology could be integrated at a larger scale into the Walmart supply chain and test the capture of carbon emissions at some of Walmart’s own operations. The pilot project also will test Rubi’s fiber performance in a prototype garment, with a goal of producing garment samples.
“At Rubi, our goal is to ensure a thriving future by restoring Earth’s ecological balance with reimagined supply chains,” Neeka Mashouf, co-founder and CEO of Rubi Labs, said in a statement. “Walmart’s ability to mobilize positive impact across its supply chain of diverse U.S. partners could be massively impactful in scaling our production and delivering on our commitments. We’re thrilled to partner with them.”
The company is based in San Francisco, California.
