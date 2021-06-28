Walmart Stores said recently it is making an unspecified investment in DroneUp to continue developing a scalable "last-mile" delivery system for customers. The first operation is expected in Bentonville, Arkansas — Walmart headquarters — later this year.
DroneUp operates an on-demand drone delivery network. Last year, Walmart partnered with Virginia-based DroneUp to launch trial deliveries of at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits.
"The trial demonstrated we could offer customers delivery in minutes versus hours," John Furner, CEO and president of Walmart U.S., said in a statement.
Walmart said its 4,700 stores are within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population, positioning it for drone deliveries.
In April, Walmart also announced a similar investment in Cruise, an all-electric autonomous vehicle company.
"Through these commitments, we’re learning how these technologies can get customers the items they need," Furner said in his statement.
Walmart previously announced plans to begin launching drones from a store in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, on the Missouri-Arkansas border, making deliveries up to 50 miles away. The retailer said it would partners with Zipline International, a commercial drone service, to deliver packages of up to 4 pounds via parachute that drop out of the belly of the drone.
TAMKO announces retirements
TAMKO Building Products recently announced the retirement of longtime employees Tim Whelan and Mike Carder.
Carder was among the first employees recruited by former TAMKO President J.P. Humphreys to spearhead the company's Total Quality Management initiative in the early 1980s, which inspired a decadeslong, ongoing commitment to continuous improvement.
The effort became a lifelong passion throughout Carder’s more than 40-year TAMKO career. He spent summers working at the manufacturing plants before finally joining TAMKO in 1980 as a personnel trainee. He earned successive promotions working as a personnel manager for TAMKO’s Joplin trucking fleet and Joplin’s High Street and Range Line Road manufacturing plants training associate; corporate director of training; senior training associate; and talent development manager, his position at retirement.
Whelan led the effort to build the next phase of continuous improvement at TAMKO by championing the implementation of Six Sigma methodology.
Whelan began his career at TAMKO in February 1992 as assistant general counsel, earning successive promotions over the years and eventually taking on his final role of executive vice president in 2002. He continues to serve TAMKO as a member of its board of directors.
Whelan is succeeded by Rob Keeling, vice president of operations and supply chain. Keeling joined TAMKO in 2002 as a Six Sigma Black Belt, and has earned several promotions including general manager at a TAMKO manufacturing plant; Six Sigma leadership positions including master black belt and senior master black belt; as well as various senior leadership positions for procurement, logistics and supply chain, and manufacturing support.
