Walmart recently announced the launch of its Spark Good initiative to support up to 3,000 local organizations across the country with up to $5 million.
Between Nov. 25 and Dec. 25, the retaile said it will ask customers if they want to round up purchases, then donate the change to a favorite charity while shopping on Walmart.com and the Walmart app.
Walmart will match customer contributions up to $1 million for its Spark Good Round Up, which launched this fall. It allows customers to choose the approved nonprofit they’d like to donate to and set up easy recurring Round Ups on the Walmart app or online.
Walmart also is awarding up to 3,000 nonprofits a $1,000 grant when they receive 20 or more Spark Good Round Up donations, for a total contribution of up to $3 million.
According to Walmart, after a customer checks out while shopping online or in the app, they will be prompted to search for a favorite charity for their round up donations. Customers can also go to Walmart.com/SparkGood and search for the charity of their choice to receive their Round Up contributions.
“Last year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation gave more than $1.5 billion in cash and in-kind donations to organizations around the world,” Erin Hogue, a senior director of associate and customer engagement at Walmart, said in a statement. “... With this $5 million campaign, we’re not only amplifying our customers’ acts of giving through matching donations and grants, we’re also allowing our customers to tell us where they’d like the dollars to go.”
The Spark Good Round Up campaign has a number of nonprofits for customers to choose, but if a customer can’t find the local cause they want to support, they can send a referral link directly to the 501(c)(3) of their choice.
