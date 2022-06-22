BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart announced recently that it has selected nearly 1,200 small and mid-sized businesses to participate in this summer's Open Call, its ninth, on June 28-29.
Those U.S. business owners then get to pitch their products to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club merchants either virtually or in person. Each business owner is given a 30-minute one-on-one meeting to secure deals. Some products are tested in a handful of stores, but others can go out to hundreds of Walmart and Sam’s Club locations as well as Walmart.com and Walmart Marketplace.
In January 2013, Walmart announced a campaign to boost job creation and U.S. manufacturing by buying an additional $250 billion in products supporting American jobs by 2023. That was later raised to $350 billion. The initiative includes buying more from existing U.S. companies, doing business with new U.S. suppliers and helping current suppliers bring overseas production to the United States.
“The entrepreneurial spirit is contagious, and that energy is a big part of what makes Open Call so much fun,” Scott Gutche, senior director, U.S. Manufacturing for Walmart, said in a statement.
