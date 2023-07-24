Walmart last week began accepting applications for its 10th annual Open Call event, inviting small business owners and entrepreneurs to apply for the opportunity to pitch their products to be sold on Walmart or Sam's Club shelves or on Walmart.com.
Applications are open until Aug. 18.
Open Call will take place on Oct. 24-25 this year, during Manufacturing Month 2023.
It is part of Walmart's 10-year, $350 billion plan to support U.S. manufacturing by sourcing products that are made, grown or assembled in the U.S.
Open Call began in 2014, when Walmart opened its doors to more than 500 businesses wanting to sell their U.S.-made products to millions of Walmart customers. More than 1,100 small and medium businesses participated last year, making Open Call 2022 Walmart's biggest.
In fact, over the course of Walmart's 10-year commitment to U.S. manufacturing, Open Call will have provided over 9,000 opportunities for small and medium businesses to grow with Walmart.
All Open Call finalists also have access to mentoring sessions with Walmart leaders and special guests, where they can gain valuable business insights and resources. Plus, each finalist will have a one-on-one pitch meeting with Walmart and/or Sam's Club merchants.
This year, Walmart also is taking its U.S. manufacturing initiative on the road with the first-ever Walmart: Made Local trailer tour. The tour kicked off on July 10 in Frederick, Maryland, with additional stops in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Indianapolis and Chicago.
Walmart also launched its Lead with Local snacks initiative earlier this year. Through this initiative, Walmart sells locally made snacks prominently in stores, connecting customers to products from businesses in their hometowns. More than 130 Walmart stores are participating so far, with more to come.
Interested entrepreneurs can apply to Open Call at https://engage.walmart-jump.com/open-call-2023.
