BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart recently announced that the application process for its eighth annual Open Call has opened, and the company is inviting entrepreneurs to apply for the opportunity to meet with Walmart buyers on June 30 via virtual pitch meetings.
The deadline to apply for participation in this year’s Open Call for products made, grown or assembled in the United States is April 30. The application and additional information are available at https://engage.walmart-jump.com/virtual-open-call-coming-soon.
On March 3, Walmart announced a new commitment to spend an additional $350 billion on items made, grown or assembled in the United States. The retailer said it has been estimated that this spend will support more than 750,000 new American jobs.
The June 30 virtual event will include similar programming to last year. In addition to one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart merchants, participants will have an opportunity to hear directly from Walmart executives at the hour-long kickoff of the event. Smaller breakout sessions will be available throughout the day where suppliers can learn more on topics and about resources available to them.
“Open Call is like watching the American Dream play out in real time,” Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for Global Sourcing and U.S. Manufacturing, said in a statement. “You see on full display the spirit and energy of new ideas and the hope of what could be — founded on creativity, hard work and self-belief.
