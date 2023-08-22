Walmart recently held the grand opening of a green hydrogen plant at its distribution center in Santiago, Chile.
The project, developed collaboratively with the generating company Engie, is the first of its kind in Latin America.
The green hydrogen plant will allow the Quilicura Distribution Center to replace the lead-acid batteries of 200 forklift cranes with hydrogen energy cells, cutting 250 tons of toxic waste per year. Over the course of the 15-year project, Walmart expects it to reduce the release of CO2 into the atmosphere by 17,100 tons, the equivalent of planting 34,200 trees.
Walmart Chile CEO Cristián Barrientos said in a statement: "We see tremendous potential for our business (and) want to expand the use of this technology to (all) distribution centers (in) the company's logistics network throughout the country, with the aim of operating 100% with green hydrogen by 2025. We are already exploring new uses in the area of transport and emergency services where we already have pilots in operation.”
According to Walmart, it first embraced the potential in hydrogen fuel in 2012, with a fleet of 50 vehicles and forklifts in the U.S., which has since grown to over 9,500 forklifts.
